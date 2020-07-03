10135 Rita Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Price Reduction! Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA single-story home on highly desirable corner lot in sought-after Whispering Hills. Oversized-master bedroom has two dressing rooms with separated sink areas. Large front living room has skylight, fireplace and a welcoming warmth from the dark wood paneling. A second living room is perfect for a media room, home office or playroom. Two dining areas - formal dining room, as well as a well-lit breakfast nook. Backyard has covered patio. Freshly painted and new cooktop. Includes refrigerator. Home is conveniently located across the street from the middle school and a block away from the elementary school.