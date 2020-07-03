All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10135 Rita Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10135 Rita Road
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM

10135 Rita Road

10135 Rita Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10135 Rita Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Price Reduction! Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 BA single-story home on highly desirable corner lot in sought-after Whispering Hills. Oversized-master bedroom has two dressing rooms with separated sink areas. Large front living room has skylight, fireplace and a welcoming warmth from the dark wood paneling. A second living room is perfect for a media room, home office or playroom. Two dining areas - formal dining room, as well as a well-lit breakfast nook. Backyard has covered patio. Freshly painted and new cooktop. Includes refrigerator. Home is conveniently located across the street from the middle school and a block away from the elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Rita Road have any available units?
10135 Rita Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Rita Road have?
Some of 10135 Rita Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Rita Road currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Rita Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Rita Road pet-friendly?
No, 10135 Rita Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10135 Rita Road offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Rita Road offers parking.
Does 10135 Rita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 Rita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Rita Road have a pool?
No, 10135 Rita Road does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Rita Road have accessible units?
No, 10135 Rita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Rita Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10135 Rita Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University