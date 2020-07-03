10006 Regal Park Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

All new updates with Granite Counters, new designer colors, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, white custom cabinetry in kitchen and bath as well as new bathrooms and high grade carpet! The Fountains is located in the quaint Preston Hollow area of Dallas. We offer spacious floor plans and large walk-in closets. We are located in a quiet cul-de-sac among mature, shady oak trees which will delight you each time you open your window. Be enticed by the old world charm of The Fountains. Door to door trash pick up.