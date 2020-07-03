All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10006 Regal Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10006 Regal Park Lane

10006 Regal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10006 Regal Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
All new updates with Granite Counters, new designer colors, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, white custom cabinetry in kitchen and bath as well as new bathrooms and high grade carpet! The Fountains is located in the quaint Preston Hollow area of Dallas. We offer spacious floor plans and large walk-in closets. We are located in a quiet cul-de-sac among mature, shady oak trees which will delight you each time you open your window. Be enticed by the old world charm of The Fountains. Door to door trash pick up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10006 Regal Park Lane have any available units?
10006 Regal Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10006 Regal Park Lane have?
Some of 10006 Regal Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10006 Regal Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10006 Regal Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10006 Regal Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10006 Regal Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10006 Regal Park Lane offer parking?
No, 10006 Regal Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10006 Regal Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10006 Regal Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10006 Regal Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10006 Regal Park Lane has a pool.
Does 10006 Regal Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 10006 Regal Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10006 Regal Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10006 Regal Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

