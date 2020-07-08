Spacious *3 Bedroom *2 1/2 Baths *Study * High Ceiling* Open Floor Plan * Entertainers Kitchen * Covered Patio * All Bedrooms upstairs with large Game Room. Located just minutes from RAFB and FT. SAM HOUSTON and school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8226 COPPERGATE have any available units?
8226 COPPERGATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8226 COPPERGATE currently offering any rent specials?
8226 COPPERGATE is not currently offering any rent specials.