Home
/
Converse, TX
/
709 MEADOW GATE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 MEADOW GATE

709 Meadow Gate · No Longer Available
Converse
Location

709 Meadow Gate, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fd36c903f ----
MOVE IN 01/16/2019*Security deposit $1375, Cleaning deposit $300 *Very cute 3/2 home *Vinyl / linoleum flooring throughout *Wood burning fireplace in Living room *Good size back yard with storage shed *Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms *Kitchen includes stove, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator *Utility area in garage *A Must See!!

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 MEADOW GATE have any available units?
709 MEADOW GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 709 MEADOW GATE have?
Some of 709 MEADOW GATE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 MEADOW GATE currently offering any rent specials?
709 MEADOW GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 MEADOW GATE pet-friendly?
No, 709 MEADOW GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE offer parking?
Yes, 709 MEADOW GATE offers parking.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 MEADOW GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE have a pool?
No, 709 MEADOW GATE does not have a pool.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE have accessible units?
No, 709 MEADOW GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 MEADOW GATE has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 MEADOW GATE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 MEADOW GATE has units with air conditioning.
