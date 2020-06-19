All apartments in Bedford
808 Nelson Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 Nelson Terrace

808 Nelson Ter · No Longer Available
Location

808 Nelson Ter, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/847481?source=marketing
Single family home in Bedford recently Renovated waiting for the right family. Three Bedroom, Two Baths and large living area. Fantastic kitchen with double oven and plenty of cabinet space. Convenient to Shopping, Entertainment and Restaurants. Applications are completed on our website www.deguireproperties.com. Small pets will be considered limit 2 after completing the pet screening.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Nelson Terrace have any available units?
808 Nelson Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Nelson Terrace have?
Some of 808 Nelson Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Nelson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
808 Nelson Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Nelson Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Nelson Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 808 Nelson Terrace offer parking?
No, 808 Nelson Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 808 Nelson Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Nelson Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Nelson Terrace have a pool?
No, 808 Nelson Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 808 Nelson Terrace have accessible units?
No, 808 Nelson Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Nelson Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Nelson Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

