Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

Pecan Creek

2500 Central Dr · (817) 631-2461
Location

2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410 · Avail. Jul 21

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 0726 · Avail. Oct 8

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 0526 · Avail. Oct 13

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0122 · Avail. Sep 28

$968

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1614 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pecan Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
Finding apartment home living has never been easier in Bedford, Texas! Welcome to Pecan Creek Apartments located near Bedford Road and Central Drive. You are just minutes away from AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, and the North East Mall. With easy access to local parks, fine dining and so many different types of entertainment, let Pecan Creek be your gateway to fun and excitement. You're going to love the openness of each of our three floor plans. Both one and two bedroom apartments come with standard amenities such as a beautiful balcony or patio, wood burning fireplace, an all-electric kitchen with generous pantry space, and a breakfast bar, beautiful views, and washer and dryer connections. Pecan Creek Apartments offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Even with so much going on in and around Bedford, if you don't feel like leaving home, you don't have to! Our community amenities are second to none. You can unwind by our shimmering pool, get a work out at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 and 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per lease holder
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Non-aggressive breeds 65lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Surface lot, 520 spaces/unit. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pecan Creek have any available units?
Pecan Creek has 20 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecan Creek have?
Some of Pecan Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecan Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Pecan Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pecan Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Pecan Creek is pet friendly.
Does Pecan Creek offer parking?
Yes, Pecan Creek offers parking.
Does Pecan Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pecan Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecan Creek have a pool?
Yes, Pecan Creek has a pool.
Does Pecan Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Pecan Creek has accessible units.
Does Pecan Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pecan Creek has units with dishwashers.
