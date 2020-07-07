Rent Calculator
Bedford
Find more places like 3820 Hackberry Lane.
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3820 Hackberry Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:14 AM
1 of 14
3820 Hackberry Lane
3820 Hackberry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3820 Hackberry Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY!!! Great location, HEB ISD, and new floors, granite counter tops, new paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane have any available units?
Bedford, TX
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
Bedford Rent Report
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3820 Hackberry Lane have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 3820 Hackberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Hackberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Hackberry Lane pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Bedford
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Hackberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Hackberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3820 Hackberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3820 Hackberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Hackberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Hackberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
