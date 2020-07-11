Kensington Station Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry

Kensington Station is a pet friendly apartment community with one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bedford, Texas, the heart of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. These mid-cities rentals offer more than just a place to live, they offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience! The apartment homes are crafted with ceiling fans, custom cabinetry, private patio or balcony, wood style flooring, and more. Renovated styles offer black kitchen appliances including microwave, accent walls, and premium lighting fixtures. Enjoy your time at home and invite guests, or meet up with your neighbors at the swimming pool with grilling island, the resident clubhouse lounge with business center, or burn off the day in the well-equipped fitness center. There are also walking trails nearby so you can take a stroll with your furry friend. Residents of Kensington Station appreciate the convenience of the location with over 15 dining venues in under a mile including Chili's, Texas Land and Cattle and Central Park Movie Tavern. The schools in Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District are just moments away. If you're looking to venture into Dallas or Fort Worth, Highway 183 and 121, and the new Texpress Tollway, will make your commute easy. Residents also enjoy the convenience of superior service by the professional management team. Electronic notifications, an online resident portal with bill pay, and 24 hour emergency maintenance services, are just a few. Reserve your Bedford apartment online today, or, stop in for your personal tour of Kensington Station!