Bedford, TX
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Kensington Station Apartment Homes

2401 L Don Dodson Dr · (817) 993-6874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2042 · Avail. Aug 12

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 2118 · Avail. now

$854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Sep 10

$854

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Station Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Kensington Station is a pet friendly apartment community with one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bedford, Texas, the heart of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. These mid-cities rentals offer more than just a place to live, they offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience! The apartment homes are crafted with ceiling fans, custom cabinetry, private patio or balcony, wood style flooring, and more. Renovated styles offer black kitchen appliances including microwave, accent walls, and premium lighting fixtures. Enjoy your time at home and invite guests, or meet up with your neighbors at the swimming pool with grilling island, the resident clubhouse lounge with business center, or burn off the day in the well-equipped fitness center. There are also walking trails nearby so you can take a stroll with your furry friend. Residents of Kensington Station appreciate the convenience of the location with over 15 dining venues in under a mile including Chili's, Texas Land and Cattle and Central Park Movie Tavern. The schools in Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District are just moments away. If you're looking to venture into Dallas or Fort Worth, Highway 183 and 121, and the new Texpress Tollway, will make your commute easy. Residents also enjoy the convenience of superior service by the professional management team. Electronic notifications, an online resident portal with bill pay, and 24 hour emergency maintenance services, are just a few. Reserve your Bedford apartment online today, or, stop in for your personal tour of Kensington Station!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have any available units?
Kensington Station Apartment Homes has 17 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have?
Some of Kensington Station Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Station Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Station Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Station Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Station Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Station Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kensington Station Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Kensington Station Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Kensington Station Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Station Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Kensington Station Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
