All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3213 Meadow Wood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3213 Meadow Wood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3213 Meadow Wood Lane

3213 Meadow Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3213 Meadow Wood Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Meadow Wood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! The kitchen with a view to the living room has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have any available units?
3213 Meadow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have?
Some of 3213 Meadow Wood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Meadow Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Meadow Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Meadow Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Meadow Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Meadow Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary