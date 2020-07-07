3213 Meadow Wood Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! The kitchen with a view to the living room has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.