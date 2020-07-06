All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2800 Meadow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2800 Meadow Creek Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

2800 Meadow Creek Drive

2800 Meadow Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2800 Meadow Creek, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Silestone Countertops. Master suite with separate private patio and newer tile shower. Shows great. Price includes lawn maintenance. Square footage and schools to be verified by customer. Flooring is carpet and tile except den is wood. Agent is related to Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
2800 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 2800 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Meadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Meadow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary