2800 Meadow Creek, Bedford, TX 76021 Bedford Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Silestone Countertops. Master suite with separate private patio and newer tile shower. Shows great. Price includes lawn maintenance. Square footage and schools to be verified by customer. Flooring is carpet and tile except den is wood. Agent is related to Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
2800 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 2800 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.