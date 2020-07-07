2316 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated with new counter tops, new kitchen appliance, and new flooring through out. Washer, Dry and Refrigerator included. Dogs allowed per landlord approval. Located on a quiet street. Close to shopping with easy access to 121.