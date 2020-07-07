All apartments in Bedford
2316 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:41 PM

2316 Oak Hill Drive

2316 Oak Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Oak Hill Dr, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated with new counter tops, new kitchen appliance, and new flooring through out. Washer, Dry and Refrigerator included. Dogs allowed per landlord approval. Located on a quiet street. Close to shopping with easy access to 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
2316 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 2316 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 2316 Oak Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2316 Oak Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

