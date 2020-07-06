1101 Russell Lane

The home boasts wookd flooring, paint, appliances, granite countertops, upgraded lighting and fixtures are included in this awesome rental home. Close to all major freeways and great schools. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
