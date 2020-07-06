All apartments in Bedford
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:12 AM

1101 Russell Lane

1101 Russell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Russell Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The home boasts wookd flooring, paint, appliances, granite countertops, upgraded lighting and fixtures are included in this awesome rental home. Close to all major freeways and great schools. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

