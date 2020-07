Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access courtyard hot tub media room package receiving playground

Ravina Apartment Homes offers designer interior finishes with a variety of one and two bedroom apartment homes thoughtfully designed with you in mind. Our homes feature spacious interiors, private patios and balconies, quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in select homes. Enjoy lush landscaping with expansive natural areas with scenic views. We offer two resort-style pools to choose from with cabanas, outdoor grilling along with outdoor ping-pong, pet spa, aqua lounge, fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, clubhouse with shuffleboard, coffee station and so much more. You will find little that compares in North Austin to the lifestyle you will achieve living at Ravina Apartment Homes.