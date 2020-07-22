/
/
/
old enfield
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:34 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Old Enfield, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:09 PM
2 Units Available
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1040 sqft
Quaint, peaceful living close to Pease District Park. Recently renovated apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and a luxurious bathtub. Ideal location with carports, courtyard, and UT shuttle access.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1607 Woodlawn BLVD
1607 Woodlawn Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2382 sqft
Lovely Guest House in a Quiet Neighborhood. Available for occupancy 7/15. Completely Private. Hardwood Floors and Lots of Storage Closets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1717 Cromwell Hill
1717 Cromwell Hill, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2259 sqft
Lovely Garden Home w/ Spacious Private Deck & Lawn Shaded by Heritage Oak Tree*Walk to Hike and Bike Trails to Town Lake/Shoal Creek, Restaurants, 4 Local Parks, 3 Pools, & 2 Splash Pads* Three Story Home w/ Private Elevator & Only One Common
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 Wethersfield RD
1507 Wethersfield Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1909 sqft
Adorable craftsmen style residence in highly sought after Old West Austin neighborhood. Features hardwood floors, newer paint, updated kitchen with stainless apps, granite counters, 2 fireplaces, one in living room/master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Old Enfield
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,005
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,095
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1354 sqft
Close to Downtown Station. All apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center and arcade. Property offers direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,514
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
30 Units Available
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,669
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,231
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
39 Units Available
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
33 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,489
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
16 Units Available
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,670
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1271 sqft
In between MoPac Expressway and I-35. Close to Univ. of Texas, Texas Capitol, Pease District Park, Frank Erwin Center, 2nd Street District, University Medical Center Breckenridge, and the Colorado River. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors, package receiving, spa, and street parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,502
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
4 Units Available
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in West Austin on the UT shuttle route, close to downtown and Town Lake. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers access to BBQ grills, parking and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
7 Units Available
Park Place
1301 W 9th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,064
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
700 sqft
Pet-friendly living near West Austin Park. Walkable neighborhood. Recently renovated apartments boast hardwoods floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 12:52 PM
15 Units Available
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
39 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,360
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
40 Units Available
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,050
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1268 sqft
What happens when a chic boutique apartment community teams up with a renowned boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Austin? Everything. Gables Republic Square has partnered with Hotel ZaZa to help you live your best life, in style.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
3 Units Available
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1045 sqft
Close to Pease Park. Each apartment includes a furnished kitchen and private balcony, and comes with free wireless internet, cable TV and covered car parking. On-site amenities include a laundry, clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
29 Units Available
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
20 Units Available
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1160 sqft
Located close to W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and minutes from Downtown Austin. Modern apartments include carpet and kitchen with appliances. Community is pet friendly and offers free parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 20 at 03:14 PM
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
29 Units Available
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 7 at 08:04 PM
3 Units Available
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
939 sqft
Across from the University of Texas. Student-friendly apartment community boasting a study center, fitness center and game room. Each fully furnished apartment features a kitchenette and bathroom with granite countertops. All utilities included.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Seguin, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TX