Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage parking 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit internet access playground yoga

Griffis Canyon Creek Apartment Homes is nestled in picturesque hill country just minutes away from the finest in shopping and

entertainment that Austin offers. Outdoor enthusiasts will treasure the

natural beauty of nearby Lake Travis and a two mile community trail just

waiting for your next hiking or biking adventure. When you

are ready to call it a day, choose from one of our eight beautifully

appointed floor plans with a striking selection of amenities right outside

your front door. Griffis Canyon Creek Apartments is an exceptional place to

enjoy Austin's charm and bask in a lifestyle thoughtfully designed to be

about you.