apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
4 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
26 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8800 HIGHWAY 290 W.
8800 US Route 290, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
From thoughtful amenities to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, this community was built to fulfill your every need! You'll be near Highway 290 near I-35, Seton Southwest Hospital, Austin Community College,
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
21 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
53 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
23 Units Available
West Oak Hill
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
38 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
25 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
30 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,205
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
40 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1144 sqft
Now Leasing for Fall 2019. Alexan Garza Ranch is the ideal home for those who want it all. Modern, thoughtful design inside and out gives you the best of everything in your own space and within the community.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,516
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
39 Units Available
Village at Western Oaks
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
