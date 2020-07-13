/
apartments with pool
217 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with pool
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
10 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
14 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
23 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
84 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.
1 Unit Available
1032 W. South Street
1032 West South Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1175 sqft
Move in Ready Leander Single Story! - This lovely single story home is easily accessible in the Westview Meadows community. The home features vinyl plank flooring, an easy floor plan, ceiling fans and four bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.
1 Unit Available
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5799712)
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
38 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
1 Unit Available
104 San Matteo Street
104 San Matteo Street, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2365 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 08/15/2020. Fabulous 4-bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
3921 Good Night TRL
3921 Goodnight Trail, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2045 sqft
Well cared for home in stunning hill country neighborhood of Travisso! This home features tall ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, 20" tile floors in main, flex/play space, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top,granite and SS appliances.
1 Unit Available
401 Norcia LOOP
401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area.
1 Unit Available
224 Deserti
224 Deserti Rd, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2320 sqft
Brand new home in Wildleaf Community (Leander) - Modern 2 story home in the Wildleaf community! Master suite and two other bedrooms are downstairs, 4th bedroom plus gameroom is upstairs.
1 Unit Available
212 Grosseto LN
212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2829 sqft
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
33 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
17 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
20 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
12 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
39 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
