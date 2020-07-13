/
apartments with pool
169 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
44 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,577
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Heatherwilde
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,380
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
48 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
25 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1530 sqft
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
19 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
214 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
801 Walnut Canyon BLVD
801 Walnut Canyon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2388 sqft
Beautiful single story home nestled on a perfectly manicured lot in Highland Park. Home offers a beautiful, clean, spacious/open floor plan. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator & yard service.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
17905 Ice Age Trails Street
17905 Ice Age Trails Street, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2042 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom home in great community! Close to shopping, restaurants, walking trails, community pool, parks. Two miles from 25 acre Typhoon Texas Water Park & Stone Hill Town Center.
