Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool package receiving garage parking bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard dog park hot tub internet access new construction trash valet yoga

Altair Tech Ridge serves as the gateway into Austin’s vibrant Tech Ridge district. Located just minutes away from Austin’s largest employers including Samsung, Dell, GM, and Apple, residents experience a convenience unlike any other. North Austin’s finest dining and entertainment options are just minutes from our luxury apartment community. Paired with this stellar location are contemporary one, two, and three bedroom living spaces crafted for anyone’s lifestyle. Residents at Altair Tech Ridge enjoy a community outfitted with a full beer garden, resort style pool, and luxury pet spa. Live at Altair Tech Ridge and be a part of North Austin’s newest modern and innovative lifestyle.