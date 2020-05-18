All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

9210 Anderson Mill Road

9210 Anderson Mill Road · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9210 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 923 · Avail. now

$797

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Spacious renovated Units in a nice area, community oriented property with wood plank flooring, wood accent walls, nice high quality Formica counter tops with a granite look, nice backsplash in kitchen area. This is a great bang for your buck quality living, great management team. In a caring apartment community if budget matters this is must see. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582043 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have any available units?
9210 Anderson Mill Road has a unit available for $797 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9210 Anderson Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Anderson Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Anderson Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 Anderson Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road offer parking?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have a pool?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 Anderson Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 Anderson Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
