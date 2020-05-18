9210 Anderson Mill Road

Amenities

Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Spacious renovated Units in a nice area, community oriented property with wood plank flooring, wood accent walls, nice high quality Formica counter tops with a granite look, nice backsplash in kitchen area. This is a great bang for your buck quality living, great management team. In a caring apartment community if budget matters this is must see. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582043 ]