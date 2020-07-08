All apartments in Austin
8225 FM 620 N.

8225 N FM 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8225 N FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64ea1170a5 ---- We offer residents a unique and refreshing living experience. Now under new management and undergoing new renovations, residents will find style and convenience in their new apartment homes. With amenities including 24-hour emergency maintenance, a resort class pool with covered pergola, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private attached garage parking it is easy to sit back and enjoy all of life's luxuries. We now offer private pet yards by request on specific apartment homes! Call or stop by today for a private tour of everything we have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 FM 620 N. have any available units?
8225 FM 620 N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 FM 620 N. have?
Some of 8225 FM 620 N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 FM 620 N. currently offering any rent specials?
8225 FM 620 N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 FM 620 N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 FM 620 N. is pet friendly.
Does 8225 FM 620 N. offer parking?
Yes, 8225 FM 620 N. offers parking.
Does 8225 FM 620 N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 FM 620 N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 FM 620 N. have a pool?
Yes, 8225 FM 620 N. has a pool.
Does 8225 FM 620 N. have accessible units?
No, 8225 FM 620 N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 FM 620 N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 FM 620 N. does not have units with dishwashers.

