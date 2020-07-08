All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8201 North FM 620.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8201 North FM 620
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

8201 North FM 620

8201 N Fm 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8201 N Fm 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
8201 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78726 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Available in Select Units Cozy up to a wood burning fireplace in living room Double Car Private Garage Exclusive wrap-around private patios Fully wired and connected for your digital lifestyle Organize in fashion ready oversized walk-in closets Relax mind and body in deep soaking tubs Season and sauté in spacious gourmet kitchens Single Car Private Garage Sleek energy efficient appliances Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans W/D Hookup ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24 hour maintenance Attached Private Garages Available Exclusive, private gated entry Get connected in the Internet Café Get your game on in the Lounge Grill out with charcoal barbeque pits Heated Spa Resort class swimming pool State-of-the-art Fitness Center __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470512 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 North FM 620 have any available units?
8201 North FM 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 North FM 620 have?
Some of 8201 North FM 620's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 North FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
8201 North FM 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 North FM 620 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 North FM 620 is pet friendly.
Does 8201 North FM 620 offer parking?
Yes, 8201 North FM 620 offers parking.
Does 8201 North FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 North FM 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 North FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 8201 North FM 620 has a pool.
Does 8201 North FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 8201 North FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 North FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 North FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin