8201 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78726 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Available in Select Units Cozy up to a wood burning fireplace in living room Double Car Private Garage Exclusive wrap-around private patios Fully wired and connected for your digital lifestyle Organize in fashion ready oversized walk-in closets Relax mind and body in deep soaking tubs Season and sauté in spacious gourmet kitchens Single Car Private Garage Sleek energy efficient appliances Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans W/D Hookup ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24 hour maintenance Attached Private Garages Available Exclusive, private gated entry Get connected in the Internet Café Get your game on in the Lounge Grill out with charcoal barbeque pits Heated Spa Resort class swimming pool State-of-the-art Fitness Center __________________ Working with me Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating, one of the few people you’ll ever meet who speaks Thai, English, and Texan with a native Austin accent. I’m in the wonderful business of helping find apartments to live in. As a native (one of the few remaining), I know each neighborhood extremely well, and can help you learn each area in the way that nobody else could. Please hit me up so I can find you the perfect place to live! I’m super free to work with. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470512 ]