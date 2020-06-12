All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8021 FM 620 NORTH

8021 N Fm 620 Rd · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8021 N Fm 620 Rd, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Experience all that Northwest Austin has to offer in this beautiful setting! Grill out with friends in the BBQ area, cool off on a hot day in the shimmering pool, get connected in the Internet caf&eacute;, or hang out in the game lounge. Bring along your furry friends and enjoy having plenty of room with a spacious floor plan, w/d hookups, a garden-style tub, walk-in closet, elevated ceilings and wood floors. A great choice for great living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have any available units?
8021 FM 620 NORTH has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have?
Some of 8021 FM 620 NORTH's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 FM 620 NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
8021 FM 620 NORTH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 FM 620 NORTH pet-friendly?
No, 8021 FM 620 NORTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH offer parking?
No, 8021 FM 620 NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 FM 620 NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have a pool?
Yes, 8021 FM 620 NORTH has a pool.
Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have accessible units?
No, 8021 FM 620 NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 FM 620 NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 FM 620 NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
