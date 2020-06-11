Amenities
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/puEU7jE3rUI **
Charming 3bd/2ba home in Austin, Tx at a great location! This hidden gem in the heart of Austin just off 2222 between Mopac & 360 w/greenbelt view/200 acre Brightleaf nature preserve w/trails. Double vanity, spacious rooms, walk-in closets. High ceilings, extra tall garage for storage, quaint back porch area. Modern duplex with minimal common walls.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Stoneledge
YEAR BUILT: 1997
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Office/Den, Patio, Walk-in Closet, W/D Hookups, Yard (un-fenced)
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5604-creek-btm ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.