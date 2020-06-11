All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5604 Creek Btm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5604 Creek Btm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5604 Creek Btm

5604 Creek Bottom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5604 Creek Bottom, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/puEU7jE3rUI **

Charming 3bd/2ba home in Austin, Tx at a great location! This hidden gem in the heart of Austin just off 2222 between Mopac & 360 w/greenbelt view/200 acre Brightleaf nature preserve w/trails. Double vanity, spacious rooms, walk-in closets. High ceilings, extra tall garage for storage, quaint back porch area. Modern duplex with minimal common walls.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Stoneledge
YEAR BUILT: 1997

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Office/Den, Patio, Walk-in Closet, W/D Hookups, Yard (un-fenced)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5604-creek-btm ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Creek Btm have any available units?
5604 Creek Btm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Creek Btm have?
Some of 5604 Creek Btm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Creek Btm currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Creek Btm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Creek Btm pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Creek Btm is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Creek Btm offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Creek Btm does offer parking.
Does 5604 Creek Btm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Creek Btm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Creek Btm have a pool?
No, 5604 Creek Btm does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Creek Btm have accessible units?
No, 5604 Creek Btm does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Creek Btm have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Creek Btm does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin