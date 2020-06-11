Amenities

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/puEU7jE3rUI **



Charming 3bd/2ba home in Austin, Tx at a great location! This hidden gem in the heart of Austin just off 2222 between Mopac & 360 w/greenbelt view/200 acre Brightleaf nature preserve w/trails. Double vanity, spacious rooms, walk-in closets. High ceilings, extra tall garage for storage, quaint back porch area. Modern duplex with minimal common walls.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Stoneledge

YEAR BUILT: 1997



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Great school district

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (1car), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Office/Den, Patio, Walk-in Closet, W/D Hookups, Yard (un-fenced)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5604-creek-btm ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.