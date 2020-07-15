All apartments in Austin
4010 Long Champ Drive #13

4010 Long Champ Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Long Champ Drive, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4010 Long Champ Drive #13 Available 04/21/20 Exquisite Home in Private Westlake Community - This private home in Steeplechase is a luxury community walking distance to Austin Country Club.
Colonial red bricked one story home has a private back yard and deck. Kitchen has stainless appliances, convection/microwave oven, second oven, ice maker, wine refrigerator, dishwasher. Gas fireplace, molding surrounds and built ins. Large open kitchen, living, dining, and breakfast room. Half bath and laundry off two car garage. Three bedroom home with master in back. Large jacuzzi tub and separate glass enclosed shower, double vanities, walk in closet.
Second bedroom has bult ins for office.

Entire home has stunning dark wood engineered hardwoods, recessed lighting, crown moldings, and built ins in living, breakfast, and bedroom/office.

Respectively $4,000 per month, for a one year lease, $2,000 deposit.
Pets allowed. Home comes with refrigerator,washer and dryer.

Contact Cheyenne: 512.326.2722 opt 6.
Email: Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com
Lynx Property Services

(RLNE5053839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

