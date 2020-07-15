Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4010 Long Champ Drive #13 Available 04/21/20 Exquisite Home in Private Westlake Community - This private home in Steeplechase is a luxury community walking distance to Austin Country Club.

Colonial red bricked one story home has a private back yard and deck. Kitchen has stainless appliances, convection/microwave oven, second oven, ice maker, wine refrigerator, dishwasher. Gas fireplace, molding surrounds and built ins. Large open kitchen, living, dining, and breakfast room. Half bath and laundry off two car garage. Three bedroom home with master in back. Large jacuzzi tub and separate glass enclosed shower, double vanities, walk in closet.

Second bedroom has bult ins for office.



Entire home has stunning dark wood engineered hardwoods, recessed lighting, crown moldings, and built ins in living, breakfast, and bedroom/office.



Respectively $4,000 per month, for a one year lease, $2,000 deposit.

Pets allowed. Home comes with refrigerator,washer and dryer.



Contact Cheyenne: 512.326.2722 opt 6.

Email: Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com

Lynx Property Services



(RLNE5053839)