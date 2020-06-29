Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse community garden elevator gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

3810 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gorgeous, custom renovations underway Loft style options available Granite or quartz countertops in kitchen and bath Custom cabinetry with adjustable shelves Sleek wood-style flooring Washer and dryer provided Kitchen pantry 9 to 10 foot ceilings 2" faux wood blinds Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances Tile backsplash Spectacular views available Wine fridge Private patio Walk-in closets ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Limited-access garage parking State-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio Fireside lounge for outdoor entertaining Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard Easy access to onsite retail Pet friendly, w/ space for your four-legged friend to play Convenient elevators Urban oasis with shimmering pool and tanning ledge Alfresco dining space w/ grilling stations & outdoor seating Conference room and business center Convenient location with easy access to IH35 and US71 Community Garden Three outdoor social spaces _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Whats up! I’m Alex. I’m basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I’m the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don’t have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225503 ]