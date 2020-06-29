All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

3810 South Congress Avenue

3810 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3810 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
3810 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gorgeous, custom renovations underway Loft style options available Granite or quartz countertops in kitchen and bath Custom cabinetry with adjustable shelves Sleek wood-style flooring Washer and dryer provided Kitchen pantry 9 to 10 foot ceilings 2" faux wood blinds Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances Tile backsplash Spectacular views available Wine fridge Private patio Walk-in closets ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Limited-access garage parking State-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio Fireside lounge for outdoor entertaining Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard Easy access to onsite retail Pet friendly, w/ space for your four-legged friend to play Convenient elevators Urban oasis with shimmering pool and tanning ledge Alfresco dining space w/ grilling stations & outdoor seating Conference room and business center Convenient location with easy access to IH35 and US71 Community Garden Three outdoor social spaces _______________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Whats up! I’m Alex. I’m basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I’m the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don’t have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225503 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 South Congress Avenue have any available units?
3810 South Congress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 South Congress Avenue have?
Some of 3810 South Congress Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 South Congress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 South Congress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 South Congress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 South Congress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3810 South Congress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 South Congress Avenue offers parking.
Does 3810 South Congress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 South Congress Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 South Congress Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3810 South Congress Avenue has a pool.
Does 3810 South Congress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 South Congress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 South Congress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 South Congress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

