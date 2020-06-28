All apartments in Austin
3705 Manorwood Road

Location

3705 Manorwood Road, Austin, TX 78723
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Great house for entertaining! Recently updated in 2016 with modern kitchen, bathroom & large back yard. Rent includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Capital. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office. Move in/hold for up to 2 weeks after application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Manorwood Road have any available units?
3705 Manorwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Manorwood Road have?
Some of 3705 Manorwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Manorwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Manorwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Manorwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Manorwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Manorwood Road offer parking?
No, 3705 Manorwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Manorwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Manorwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Manorwood Road have a pool?
No, 3705 Manorwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Manorwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3705 Manorwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Manorwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Manorwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
