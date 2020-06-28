3705 Manorwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Great house for entertaining! Recently updated in 2016 with modern kitchen, bathroom & large back yard. Rent includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Capital. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office. Move in/hold for up to 2 weeks after application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.