All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2506 Enfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2506 Enfield
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

2506 Enfield

2506 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Tarrytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2506 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 04/15/20 Furnished! Central Austin- Short Term/Flex Lease - Property Id: 238999

Fully furnished Short Term/Flexible lease terms in the heart of Central Austin - Tarrytown! Minutes to Downtown, UT, Lake Austin, Lions Golf Course and the Deep Eddy Municipal Pool! Small but spacious floorpan, fully equipped kitchen with marble counter tops. Huge bathroom with large tub, Washer/Dryer, 2 garage parking spaces, and fenced in patio/yard. Water and trash service included. Close to Mopac Expressway, Great restaurants and Bars close by like Maudies, Pool Burger, Deep Eddy Cabaret, and the Hula Hut! Enjoy an Austin Spring/Summer sublet in Tarrytown! Reply for more interior pics. Virtual FaceTime showings available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238999
Property Id 238999

(RLNE5621240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Enfield have any available units?
2506 Enfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Enfield have?
Some of 2506 Enfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Enfield currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Enfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Enfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Enfield is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Enfield offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Enfield offers parking.
Does 2506 Enfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Enfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Enfield have a pool?
Yes, 2506 Enfield has a pool.
Does 2506 Enfield have accessible units?
No, 2506 Enfield does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Enfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Enfield has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin