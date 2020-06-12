Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

2200 Melissa Oaks LN Available 04/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in South Austin Near Southpark Meadows - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in South Austin Near Southpark Meadows ~ Spacious Living Area Open to Kitchen & Dining ~ Lots of Great Cabinet Space in Kitchen w/Over Range Microwave & Side by Side Refrigerator ~ Located on a Large Corner Lot w/Established Landscaping & Trees ~ Wrap Around Covered Front Porch ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Detached Rear Entry Garage ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE4690187)