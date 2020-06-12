All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

2200 Melissa Oaks LN

2200 Melissa Oaks Lane · (737) 215-4630
Location

2200 Melissa Oaks Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 Melissa Oaks LN · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2200 Melissa Oaks LN Available 04/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in South Austin Near Southpark Meadows - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in South Austin Near Southpark Meadows ~ Spacious Living Area Open to Kitchen & Dining ~ Lots of Great Cabinet Space in Kitchen w/Over Range Microwave & Side by Side Refrigerator ~ Located on a Large Corner Lot w/Established Landscaping & Trees ~ Wrap Around Covered Front Porch ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Detached Rear Entry Garage ~ Minutes to Downtown ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE4690187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have any available units?
2200 Melissa Oaks LN has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have?
Some of 2200 Melissa Oaks LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Melissa Oaks LN currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Melissa Oaks LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Melissa Oaks LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN does offer parking.
Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have a pool?
No, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have accessible units?
No, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Melissa Oaks LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Melissa Oaks LN does not have units with dishwashers.
