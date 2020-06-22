All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1908 West 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1908 West 39th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 West 39th Street

1908 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosedale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1908 West 39th Street, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Central Austin home with a Perfect Layout for Entertaining. Updated kitchen open to the living room with access to the Beautiful East facing deck and large yard. Home feels much larger than it appears with an incredible private master suite and bath positioned away from the two guest bdrms. Serene neighborhood is walking distance to Central Market, Uchiko, Taco Deli, Kerbey Lane, Seton Hospital and minutes from downtown. Sunset walks around nearby paths and close access to Shoal Creek Trails.

Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 West 39th Street have any available units?
1908 West 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1908 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 West 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 West 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1908 West 39th Street offer parking?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1908 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 West 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 West 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin