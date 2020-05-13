1408 Biscuit Dr

Amenities

Recent Construction - 3 bed/ 2 bath North Austin Home built in 2014 - Well maintained single story 3/2 home conveniently located to many major employers, Domain, UT, and Downtown. Located in a cul-de-sac. 1st on the market for lease. Open floor plan w/ wood floors, large kitchen, and spacious fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, center island, and many cabinets in kitchen. Master features a walk-in closet, garden sub, separate walk-in shower, and double vanity. Separate utility room with storage. Covered back patio. Community pool.



