1408 Biscuit Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1408 Biscuit Dr

1408 Biscuit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Biscuit Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Recent Construction - 3 bed/ 2 bath North Austin Home built in 2014 - Well maintained single story 3/2 home conveniently located to many major employers, Domain, UT, and Downtown. Located in a cul-de-sac. 1st on the market for lease. Open floor plan w/ wood floors, large kitchen, and spacious fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances, center island, and many cabinets in kitchen. Master features a walk-in closet, garden sub, separate walk-in shower, and double vanity. Separate utility room with storage. Covered back patio. Community pool.

Call to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
512-576-0288
Realty Austin

(RLNE4016637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Biscuit Dr have any available units?
1408 Biscuit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Biscuit Dr have?
Some of 1408 Biscuit Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Biscuit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Biscuit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Biscuit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Biscuit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1408 Biscuit Dr offer parking?
No, 1408 Biscuit Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Biscuit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Biscuit Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Biscuit Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Biscuit Dr has a pool.
Does 1408 Biscuit Dr have accessible units?
No, 1408 Biscuit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Biscuit Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Biscuit Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
