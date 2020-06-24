Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home Close to The Domain! - This beautiful home will not last long. It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence with an attached 2 car garage. Located just minutes from Parmer, I-35 and MOPAC makes it ideally located. The Domain and Arbor Walk Shopping Centers, are just a short driving distance. Additionally, its location makes way to major employers, such as Dell, Apple, Google, IBM, Whole Foods, and Samsung.



The elegant and bright home has recently been remodeled. It has an in-law plan along with French doors leading to an office, nursery or study. The kitchen features a center island with large windows overlooking the landscaped and shaded yard.



Access to beautiful community pool!!!



Scofield Farms is a highly sought after community because of its exemplary schools, friendly atmosphere, location, and amenities.



Pets must be approved by owner with Security Deposit.



Schools:

ISD: Pflugerville ISD

Elem A: Parmer Lane

Mid/Int: Pflugerville

Sr HS: John B Connally



Directions: MoPac to Scofield Ridge Pkwy. East to Winwick Way. North to Equestrian Trail and then 13509 Anarosa Loop.



(RLNE2360456)