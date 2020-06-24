All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

13509 Anarosa Loop

13509 Anarosa Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13509 Anarosa Loop, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home Close to The Domain! - This beautiful home will not last long. It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence with an attached 2 car garage. Located just minutes from Parmer, I-35 and MOPAC makes it ideally located. The Domain and Arbor Walk Shopping Centers, are just a short driving distance. Additionally, its location makes way to major employers, such as Dell, Apple, Google, IBM, Whole Foods, and Samsung.

The elegant and bright home has recently been remodeled. It has an in-law plan along with French doors leading to an office, nursery or study. The kitchen features a center island with large windows overlooking the landscaped and shaded yard.

Access to beautiful community pool!!!

Scofield Farms is a highly sought after community because of its exemplary schools, friendly atmosphere, location, and amenities.

Pets must be approved by owner with Security Deposit.

Schools:
ISD: Pflugerville ISD
Elem A: Parmer Lane
Mid/Int: Pflugerville
Sr HS: John B Connally

Directions: MoPac to Scofield Ridge Pkwy. East to Winwick Way. North to Equestrian Trail and then 13509 Anarosa Loop.

(RLNE2360456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13509 Anarosa Loop have any available units?
13509 Anarosa Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13509 Anarosa Loop have?
Some of 13509 Anarosa Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13509 Anarosa Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13509 Anarosa Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13509 Anarosa Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13509 Anarosa Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13509 Anarosa Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13509 Anarosa Loop offers parking.
Does 13509 Anarosa Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13509 Anarosa Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13509 Anarosa Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13509 Anarosa Loop has a pool.
Does 13509 Anarosa Loop have accessible units?
No, 13509 Anarosa Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13509 Anarosa Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13509 Anarosa Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
