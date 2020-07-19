All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13505 Oystercatcher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13505 Oystercatcher Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13505 Oystercatcher Drive

13505 Oystercatcher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13505 Oystercatcher Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home. Spacious plan with multiple living areas. High ceiling*Open floor plan*Modern kitchen with breakfast bar*Separate shower and bath in master*Close to major companies such as Apple, Oracle, Paypal, Samsung, IBM, Dell and more! Acclaimed Round Rock ISD! Easy access to highways*Cute community with Pool and playground.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have any available units?
13505 Oystercatcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 13505 Oystercatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13505 Oystercatcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 Oystercatcher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive offer parking?
No, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive has a pool.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13505 Oystercatcher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13505 Oystercatcher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin