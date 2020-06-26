All apartments in Austin
12905 Water Wheel Cove

12905 Water Wheel Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12905 Water Wheel Cove, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Entertainers kitchen boasts stunning butcher-block counters, tiled backsplash & much more. Spacious master suite w/dual vanity & walk-in shower. Upgrades include HVAC system & ducts replaced, tankless water heater,SS appliances, energy efficient windows, custom flooring, Hardi siding & laundry room/pantry addition and more. Beautiful yard with mature trees, located on playful cul-de-sac. Located min from Lakeline Metro Rail, Lakeline Mall, dog-friendly Old Stage park steps away!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have any available units?
12905 Water Wheel Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have?
Some of 12905 Water Wheel Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12905 Water Wheel Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12905 Water Wheel Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12905 Water Wheel Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 12905 Water Wheel Cove is pet friendly.
Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove offer parking?
No, 12905 Water Wheel Cove does not offer parking.
Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12905 Water Wheel Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have a pool?
No, 12905 Water Wheel Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have accessible units?
No, 12905 Water Wheel Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12905 Water Wheel Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12905 Water Wheel Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
