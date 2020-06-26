12905 Water Wheel Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Entertainers kitchen boasts stunning butcher-block counters, tiled backsplash & much more. Spacious master suite w/dual vanity & walk-in shower. Upgrades include HVAC system & ducts replaced, tankless water heater,SS appliances, energy efficient windows, custom flooring, Hardi siding & laundry room/pantry addition and more. Beautiful yard with mature trees, located on playful cul-de-sac. Located min from Lakeline Metro Rail, Lakeline Mall, dog-friendly Old Stage park steps away!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.