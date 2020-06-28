Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
12433 Black Hills DR
Last updated December 10 2019 at 4:26 PM
12433 Black Hills DR
12433 Black Hills Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12433 Black Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have any available units?
12433 Black Hills DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12433 Black Hills DR currently offering any rent specials?
12433 Black Hills DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12433 Black Hills DR pet-friendly?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR offer parking?
Yes, 12433 Black Hills DR offers parking.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have a pool?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR does not have a pool.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have accessible units?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12433 Black Hills DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12433 Black Hills DR does not have units with air conditioning.
