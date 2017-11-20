11507 Swearingen Dr.

Amenities

Available NOW: Beautifully Updated Gracywoods 3 bed/2 bath - GREAT LOCATION - Unique floorplan, open, contemporary design. Formal dining, eat-in kitchen, very large living area with center fireplace. Study/bedroom off the living room, master and 3rd bedroom off hallway. Large back yard, huge trees and corner lot with cedar privacy fence. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. The neighborhood features hike and bike trail, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, multiple parks. Close to bus, ACC college, restaurants, shopping at the Domain, Arbor Walk, Tech Ridge. Ready to move into!

Contact Michael Said for viewings:

512-789-6543

Michael Said, Realtor

Realty Austin



(RLNE5662424)