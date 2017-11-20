All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11507 Swearingen Dr.

11507 Swearingen Drive · (512) 479-9922
Location

11507 Swearingen Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11507 Swearingen Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available NOW: Beautifully Updated Gracywoods 3 bed/2 bath - GREAT LOCATION - Unique floorplan, open, contemporary design. Formal dining, eat-in kitchen, very large living area with center fireplace. Study/bedroom off the living room, master and 3rd bedroom off hallway. Large back yard, huge trees and corner lot with cedar privacy fence. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. The neighborhood features hike and bike trail, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, multiple parks. Close to bus, ACC college, restaurants, shopping at the Domain, Arbor Walk, Tech Ridge. Ready to move into!
Contact Michael Said for viewings:
512-789-6543
Michael Said, Realtor
Realty Austin

(RLNE5662424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have any available units?
11507 Swearingen Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11507 Swearingen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Swearingen Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Swearingen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. offer parking?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have a pool?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 Swearingen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11507 Swearingen Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
