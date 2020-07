Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PROPERTY AVAILABLE NOW FOR SHOWINGS - NO PETS ALLOWED Adorable barely lived-in home, open floor plan, granite counters in kitchen, faux wood blinds, automatic garage door opener. Refrigerator, washer & dryer in home. Home is at highest point in the neighborhood, enjoy distant views from covered back patio and nearby neighborhood park. Just minutes from Downtown Austin; 11 min from McKinney Falls State Park. Tenant must have good credit, rental and employment history.