Arlington, TX
815 N. Mesquite St, APT B
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:04 AM

815 N. Mesquite St, APT B

815 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 North Mesquite Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
815 N. Mesquite St, APT B Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Lease - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex for lease in Arlington. Close to highways I-30 and 360. Fenced backyard. Kitchen comes with Electric Range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Spacious family room has a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area. Separate utility closet with full size washer and dryer connections. Plank flooring through out.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of Arlington to turn on the water.

GAS: N/A

PARKING:

2 free parking. The first parking is in front of the duplex, the second parking is in the back.

(RLNE2689066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have any available units?
815 N. Mesquite St, APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have?
Some of 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B currently offering any rent specials?
815 N. Mesquite St, APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B is pet friendly.
Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B offer parking?
Yes, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B offers parking.
Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have a pool?
No, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B does not have a pool.
Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have accessible units?
No, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 N. Mesquite St, APT B has units with dishwashers.

