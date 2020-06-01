All apartments in Arlington
723 Allencrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:57 PM

723 Allencrest Drive

723 Allencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Allencrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,401 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Allencrest Drive have any available units?
723 Allencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 723 Allencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 Allencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Allencrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Allencrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive offer parking?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Allencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Allencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

