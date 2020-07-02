All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 AM

6807 Keeler Drive

6807 Keeler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6807 Keeler Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,539 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4940397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Keeler Drive have any available units?
6807 Keeler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 Keeler Drive have?
Some of 6807 Keeler Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 Keeler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Keeler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Keeler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 Keeler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6807 Keeler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6807 Keeler Drive offers parking.
Does 6807 Keeler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 Keeler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Keeler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6807 Keeler Drive has a pool.
Does 6807 Keeler Drive have accessible units?
No, 6807 Keeler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Keeler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 Keeler Drive has units with dishwashers.

