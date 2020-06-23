All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6611 Olivewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6611 Olivewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6611 Olivewood Drive

6611 Olivewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6611 Olivewood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mansfield ISD 3 bedroom home with private yard and rear entry garage for security. This one will go fast at the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have any available units?
6611 Olivewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6611 Olivewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Olivewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Olivewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Olivewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 Olivewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 Olivewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center