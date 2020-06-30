All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6201 Suffolk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6201 Suffolk Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:56 PM

6201 Suffolk Drive

6201 Suffolk Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6201 Suffolk Dr, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Very Nice Brick home in very desirable Southwest Arlington Location. Great Schools, Close to Shopping, Entertainment and easy access to I20 and Highway 287. New Granite Counter Tops and custom Back Splash.
New Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Dining area. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath. Living area features wood burning fireplace and open to dining and Kitchen. Bay window in dining area provides view to back yard. Fenced Back Yard App fee $45 per adult. Use TAR application and provide 2 recent pay stubs and copy of DL. Renters Insurance Required. Home will also listed For Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Suffolk Drive have any available units?
6201 Suffolk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Suffolk Drive have?
Some of 6201 Suffolk Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Suffolk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Suffolk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Suffolk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Suffolk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6201 Suffolk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Suffolk Drive offers parking.
Does 6201 Suffolk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Suffolk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Suffolk Drive have a pool?
No, 6201 Suffolk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Suffolk Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Suffolk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Suffolk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Suffolk Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center