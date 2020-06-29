Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6002 Alta Verde Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6002 Alta Verde Court
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:06 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6002 Alta Verde Court
6002 Alta Verde Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6002 Alta Verde Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom home with large living and dining room. Split bedrooms. Hard floors in living spaces and carpet in bedrooms. Kennedale ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have any available units?
6002 Alta Verde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6002 Alta Verde Court have?
Some of 6002 Alta Verde Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6002 Alta Verde Court currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Alta Verde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Alta Verde Court pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court offer parking?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not offer parking.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have a pool?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have accessible units?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Alta Verde Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center