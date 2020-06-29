All apartments in Arlington
6002 Alta Verde Court
6002 Alta Verde Court

6002 Alta Verde Court · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Alta Verde Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom home with large living and dining room. Split bedrooms. Hard floors in living spaces and carpet in bedrooms. Kennedale ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have any available units?
6002 Alta Verde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 Alta Verde Court have?
Some of 6002 Alta Verde Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Alta Verde Court currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Alta Verde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Alta Verde Court pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court offer parking?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not offer parking.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have a pool?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have accessible units?
No, 6002 Alta Verde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Alta Verde Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Alta Verde Court has units with dishwashers.

