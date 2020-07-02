All apartments in Arlington
5906 Timbercrest Dr
5906 Timbercrest Dr

5906 Timbercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Timbercrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A recently renovated move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen amenities include stainless steel appliances and dinning area with bar top. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have any available units?
5906 Timbercrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5906 Timbercrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Timbercrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Timbercrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Timbercrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr offer parking?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have a pool?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 Timbercrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5906 Timbercrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

