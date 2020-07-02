Rent Calculator
512 Country Wood Court
512 Country Wood Court
512 Country Wood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
512 Country Wood Court, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
HOUSE FOR LEASE IN NORTH ARLINGTON
LARGE 4 BEDROOM ... 3 BATHROOMS ...VAULTED CEILING ... DINING ROOM ... BAR AREA ...
WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE ...FENCED YARD ....
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arlington-tx?lid=12919517
(RLNE5426065)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Country Wood Court have any available units?
512 Country Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 Country Wood Court have?
Some of 512 Country Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Country Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
512 Country Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Country Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Country Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 512 Country Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 512 Country Wood Court offers parking.
Does 512 Country Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Country Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Country Wood Court have a pool?
No, 512 Country Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 512 Country Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 512 Country Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Country Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Country Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
