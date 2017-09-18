All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5004 Eastcreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5004 Eastcreek Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:57 AM

5004 Eastcreek Drive

5004 Eastcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5004 Eastcreek Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,667 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5361767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have any available units?
5004 Eastcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have?
Some of 5004 Eastcreek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Eastcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Eastcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Eastcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Eastcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 5004 Eastcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Eastcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Eastcreek Drive has a pool.
Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5004 Eastcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Eastcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Eastcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center