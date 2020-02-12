All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

4500 Gentle Springs Drive

4500 Gentle Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Gentle Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, as nice as it is, this won't last long! It's high ceilings with lots of transom windows let in lots of light, formal living and dining with wood laminate floors, nice den with wood burning fireplace off kitchen for cozy family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen, classy back tiled counters, breakfast bar and back splash. Enjoy the double oven stove, oversized microwave and built in drink cooler! Utility room is roomy & tucked away. All bedrooms upstairs with nice carpet, hall bath close to all bedrooms. You'll love the spacious master bath, good sized closet & large window lets in light. Yard is a great size, enjoy the tree shaded back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have any available units?
4500 Gentle Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have?
Some of 4500 Gentle Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Gentle Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Gentle Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Gentle Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Gentle Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Gentle Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

