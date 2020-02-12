4500 Gentle Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, as nice as it is, this won't last long! It's high ceilings with lots of transom windows let in lots of light, formal living and dining with wood laminate floors, nice den with wood burning fireplace off kitchen for cozy family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen, classy back tiled counters, breakfast bar and back splash. Enjoy the double oven stove, oversized microwave and built in drink cooler! Utility room is roomy & tucked away. All bedrooms upstairs with nice carpet, hall bath close to all bedrooms. You'll love the spacious master bath, good sized closet & large window lets in light. Yard is a great size, enjoy the tree shaded back yard!