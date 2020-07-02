All apartments in Arlington
4362 Green Acres Circle
4362 Green Acres Circle

4362 Green Acres Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4362 Green Acres Circle, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE!!! The beautiful home located on a large corner lot was just built December 2019. 4 Bedroom 3 full bathroom Large Kitchen offer an oversized Island with lots of storage and power outlets, Granite counter tops, stainless steel range, Master bedroom offers large closet and full on suite bathroom, Large utility room with sink and folding counter. Large fenced back yard with covered porch. Front and back yard have fresh sod. This is a beautiful new home that won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4362 Green Acres Circle have any available units?
4362 Green Acres Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4362 Green Acres Circle have?
Some of 4362 Green Acres Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4362 Green Acres Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4362 Green Acres Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4362 Green Acres Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4362 Green Acres Circle offer parking?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4362 Green Acres Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4362 Green Acres Circle have a pool?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4362 Green Acres Circle have accessible units?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4362 Green Acres Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4362 Green Acres Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

