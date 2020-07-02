All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4300 Bent Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4300 Bent Oaks Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:11 PM

4300 Bent Oaks Drive

4300 Bent Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4300 Bent Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have any available units?
4300 Bent Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4300 Bent Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Bent Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Bent Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Bent Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Bent Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center