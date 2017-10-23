Rent Calculator
409 Dee Ln
409 Dee Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
409 Dee Lane, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious backyard great for children and pets - Property Id: 99429
CHARMING HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF ARLINGTON AND IT'S ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-30.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99429
Property Id 99429
(RLNE4694835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Dee Ln have any available units?
409 Dee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 Dee Ln have?
Some of 409 Dee Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 Dee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Dee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 409 Dee Ln offer parking?
No, 409 Dee Ln does not offer parking.
Does 409 Dee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dee Ln have a pool?
No, 409 Dee Ln does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dee Ln have accessible units?
No, 409 Dee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dee Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Dee Ln has units with dishwashers.
